17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. 

Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that the victim was somewhere in the 1800 block of Rosewood Avenue.

The victim was initially treated at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, but was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting or possible suspects.

The police department is investigating what happened. Anyone who has information is asked to call 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

