17-year-old shot, killed near Woodstock Street in Portsmouth

The 17-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body near Woodstock Street. He died at the scene.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting Thursday morning.

The call came in around 10:52 a.m. that a shooting victim was found near the 200 block of Woodstock Street. That's off of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officers found the boy with multiple gunshots to his upper body. He died at the scene.

His family has been notified. Police are still investigating this homicide.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.