Detectives are searching for two unknown suspects following the shooting at Drake Circle.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after he was shot while checking on his vehicle.

Police say they were called to Drake Circle in Chesapeake around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Now, they are seeking two unknown suspects and are asking for the public's assistance in figuring out what happened.