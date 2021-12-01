Portsmouth police: 17-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wound

A teenager took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive.

Investigators are trying to figure out who shot a teenager after a boy took himself to the hospital Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department said around 11:49 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot. They didn't say where detectives think that happened.

He took himself to a hospital. The tweet says he's expected to be okay.

Police departments typically don't share personal information about juveniles, so his name wasn't released.

This investigation is still unfolding.

If you know anything that could help investigators figure out what happened, call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.