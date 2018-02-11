NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A woman has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-month-old left in her care.

On October 23, police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Porter Road to a report of an unresponsive child around 12:15 p.m.

Medics took the child to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment. Two days after arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

Ashadiya’Xolani Brooks, 35, of the 1100 block of Porter Road has been charged with second-degree murder.

The cause of the death was ruled undetermined until the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. The autopsy, conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, ruled the death a homicide.

As a result of the investigation, Brooks was arrested and charged on November 1.

She is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released any other details surrounding this case; however, they ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC