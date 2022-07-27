18-year-old arrested for breaking into cars in Norfolk

According to NPD, Demontai M. Cuffee was breaking into vehicles in the area and driving a stolen car.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk teen was arrested for breaking into cars Monday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., an officer noticed a suspicious car near the intersection of East 23rd Street and Fawn Street at around 1 p.m.

When the officer approached, the car reportedly sped off and crashed nearby. After a foot pursuit, the driver, 18-year-old Demontai M. Cuffee, was taken into custody.

NPD said preliminary investigation shows Cuffee was breaking into vehicles in the area, and the car he was driving was stolen.

Cuffee was charged with possession of a stolen car and two counts of larceny from auto. Police said additional charges are pending.