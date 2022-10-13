Elizabeth City police find Nerf guns on student after he reportedly threatens school

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An 18-year-old student was arrested for threatening to shoot inside an Elizabeth City school Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the scene at River City Youth Build just after 10:30 a.m.
When they got there, the student, Joseph Patterson, was taken from the classroom and searched.
Police found two Nerf guns on Patterson, but no other weapons were found.
Patterson was charged with communicating threats and was taken to the Albemarle District Jail under a $5,000 secure bond.