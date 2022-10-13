Elizabeth City police find Nerf guns on student after he reportedly threatens school

Police found two Nerf guns on 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, but no other weapons.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An 18-year-old student was arrested for threatening to shoot inside an Elizabeth City school Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at River City Youth Build just after 10:30 a.m.

When they got there, the student, Joseph Patterson, was taken from the classroom and searched.

Police found two Nerf guns on Patterson, but no other weapons were found.