18-year-old injured in shooting, Hampton police say

Investigators believe the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a suspect shot in his direction from another vehicle.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:40 p.m., dispatchers got a report of shots fired in the area of Thames Drive and Northampton Drive.

While officers were investigating, a man walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a suspect shot in his direction from another vehicle. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that can help the police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.