CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday night, around 9:15 p.m., Chesapeake Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Timber Lane.

Officials said an 18-year-old woman in that area was shot and injured, but was taken to a hospital, and she's expected to survive.

Chesapeake Police did not share any suspect information, or details about the shooting.