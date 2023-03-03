19-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Virginia Beach gets bond

19-year-old Jaiden Litton was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman was granted bond Friday, a spokesperson for the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.

Jaiden Litton, the 19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter, got a $50,000 secured bond with additional conditions. Those include:

GPS monitoring to be put in place before being released.

Home confinement except to meet with attorneys, attend court and see treatment providers.

A mental health evaluation.

No drugs, alcohol and firearms.

Unannounced screenings.

Litton's arrest happened after Virginia Beach police responded to a shooting on Feb. 28 in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. They arrived to find 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.