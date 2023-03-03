19-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Virginia Beach gets bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman was granted bond Friday, a spokesperson for the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said.
Jaiden Litton, the 19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter, got a $50,000 secured bond with additional conditions. Those include:
- GPS monitoring to be put in place before being released.
- Home confinement except to meet with attorneys, attend court and see treatment providers.
- A mental health evaluation.
- No drugs, alcohol and firearms.
- Unannounced screenings.
Litton's arrest happened after Virginia Beach police responded to a shooting on Feb. 28 in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. They arrived to find 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.