19-year-old arrested for shooting incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have apprehended the man they believe shot at a car and a house in Suffolk back in August.
Deandre Malik Wilson, 19, was arrested on Oct. 2 and faces a slew of charges for the shooting incident.
Authorities charged Wilson with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm/missile at a residence, discharging a weapon in or across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of attempting to commit a non-capital offense.
The incident happened on August 20 near South Main Street.
Police said someone shot at a home in the 100 block of Kirby Avenue and also fired at a car, damaging the windshield.
No one was hurt, but investigators released images showing two people in a black truck who they believe might have been involved in the incident.
Wilson is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.