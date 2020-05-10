19-year-old arrested for shooting incident in Suffolk

Police arrested a man who's accused of shooting at a car and home in Suffolk. No one was hurt in the incident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have apprehended the man they believe shot at a car and a house in Suffolk back in August.

Deandre Malik Wilson, 19, was arrested on Oct. 2 and faces a slew of charges for the shooting incident.

Authorities charged Wilson with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm/missile at a residence, discharging a weapon in or across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of attempting to commit a non-capital offense.

The incident happened on August 20 near South Main Street.

Police said someone shot at a home in the 100 block of Kirby Avenue and also fired at a car, damaging the windshield.

No one was hurt, but investigators released images showing two people in a black truck who they believe might have been involved in the incident.