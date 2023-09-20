19-year-old arrested in deadly 2021 shooting in Chesapeake

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Pacels Way the night of Sept. 8, 2021.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An arrest has been made two years after an 18-year-old was found shot to death in the middle of a roadway in the Fentress area of Chesapeake, authorities announced Wednesday.

Chesapeake police said Nathan Thompson, 19, is facing several charges in connection to the 2021 shooting, including homicide and firearm use in commission of felony charges.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021 in the 1300 block of Pacels Way, near Etheridge Manor Boulevard and Centerville Turnpike South.

Responding officers found Maurice Wilson of Chesapeake deceased in the street.