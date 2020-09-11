19-year-old has life-threatening injuries from Randolph Rd. shooting in Newport News

Newport News police say it happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Randolph Rd.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say it happened at about 9:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Randolph Rd. Sunday. Police got there after learning about gunshots in the area.

Shortly after, police were told a 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound.

Police didn't initially share information about any possible suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.