Crime

19-year-old has life-threatening injuries from Randolph Rd. shooting in Newport News

Newport News police say it happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Randolph Rd.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man with possibly life-threatening injuries. 

Police say it happened at about 9:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Randolph Rd. Sunday. Police got there after learning about gunshots in the area. 

Shortly after, police were told a 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound. 

Police didn't initially share information about any possible suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything that could help police, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. 

