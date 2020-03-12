19-year-old man injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Officers were sent to the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot in the lower body near that location.
Once first responders got to the scene, they took him to a nearby hospital. His wounds weren't life-threatening.
Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. No other details, including suspect information, has been released at this time.