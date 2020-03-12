19-year-old man injured in Portsmouth shooting

The man's injuries weren't serious. Police haven't released any suspect information in this case.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were sent to the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers got a call about a man who had been shot in the lower body near that location.

Once first responders got to the scene, they took him to a nearby hospital. His wounds weren't life-threatening.