19-year-old man shot and killed in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A shooting on Saturday in Elizabeth City has left one man dead.

The shooting was called in sometime after 3 p.m on 607 South Road Street.

Officers on scene found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The man later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Dominique Maxwell Daguizan, of Elizabeth City.

Police are still investigating the shooting.