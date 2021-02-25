19-year-old shot in Cradock area of Portsmouth

Police were called to the 40th block of Afton Parkway around 3:35 p.m. to help a man there who was shot in the upper body.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday afternoon, police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the Cradock area of Portsmouth.

Police were called to the 40th block of Afton Parkway around 3:35 p.m. to help someone who had reportedly been shot there.

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was hit in the upper body, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Right now, the police department doesn't have any information about possible suspects.

If you can help with the investigation, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757.393.8737 or the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.