'This is a tragedy in every sense of the word' | Virginia State student shot, killed at off-campus apartment

Daniel N. Wharton was a freshman computer engineering major.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A university community is mourning as a homicide investigation continues into the death of a 19-year-old man who died from gunshot injuries Sunday night.

Virginia State University confirmed that Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria was shot at the off-campus University Apartments at Ettrick and died from his injuries.

Wharton was a freshman majoring in computer engineering.

"We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and our entire Trojan community."

Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said police were called to the apartments just before 8 p.m. Sunday and found Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. No other information was given regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to a news release from the university, VSU Police believe this was an isolated incident, and they are working with Chesterfield County Police in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.