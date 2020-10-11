19-year-old woman hurt after drive-by shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are working to learn more about a shooting on Kecoughtan Road where a young woman was injured Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road after dispatchers told them about a shooting that took place there.
When they got there and investigated the scene, they got another call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. They went to that hospital where they found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries weren't severe.
Investigators learned the victim was standing outside an apartment complex when a car drove into the parking lot and someone opened fire from the car.
Authorities haven't released any suspect information at this time but anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.