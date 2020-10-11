19-year-old woman hurt after drive-by shooting in Hampton

Police say a car drove into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Kecoughtan Road and someone from inside the car shot the young woman.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are working to learn more about a shooting on Kecoughtan Road where a young woman was injured Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were sent to the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road after dispatchers told them about a shooting that took place there.

When they got there and investigated the scene, they got another call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. They went to that hospital where they found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries weren't severe.

Investigators learned the victim was standing outside an apartment complex when a car drove into the parking lot and someone opened fire from the car.