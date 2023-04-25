2 arrested in deadly shooting on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth, police say

Deterryo Harris, 21, and Djuan Weston, 22, both face several charges, including first-degree murder.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth on April 11, according to police.

Deterryo Harris, 21, and Djuan Weston, 22, were both charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting with intent to kill, shooting in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

They are being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

The shooting happened near the 3000 block of Turnpike Road, which is close to Frederick Boulevard. Officers arrived to find Ja'Son Randolph, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.