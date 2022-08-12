2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say

The shooting happened at the Baker Woods Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022.

Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.

Joshua James, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

North Carolina resident Johnathan Cook-Lawerence, 20, was charged with murder accessory after the fact and has been extradited back to Virginia Beach. He was arrested on the day the shooting happened, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The shooting happened at the Baker Woods Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane. Police officers responded around 12:30 a.m. July 20 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

The officers found two men hurt from gunshot wounds. The first man, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man, an 18-year-old, was hurt but in stable condition. There is no update on his condition at this time.