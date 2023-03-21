2 arrested for homicide of 20-year-old man in Portsmouth

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Brandon M. Riddick and 36-year-old Janet M. Hatcher in connection to the homicide of Tyler Bardill.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Brandon M. Riddick and 36-year-old Janet M. Hatcher in connection to the homicide of Tyler Bardill.

On March 18, police responded to the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police found Bardill with a gunshot wound there. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.