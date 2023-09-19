2 arrested in January deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Hampton

The shooting happened on Jan. 15 in the first block of County Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in Hampton in January, police said.

The shooting happened on Jan. 15 in the first block of County Street, which is near the area of Phoebus. It was reported shortly before 6 p.m. that day.

Before officers got there, the victim, identified as Joshua Scriven, was brought to a fire station and turned over to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators believe Scriven was walking in a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire.

Malicah Forbes, 22, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with one count each of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.