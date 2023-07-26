2 arrested in Kiln Creek Park shooting in York County, 1 still wanted

Two 19-year-olds from Hampton face several charges and an 18-year-old is still wanted.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at Kiln Creek Park in York County that happened on July 18, while one person is still at large.

In an update on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office detailed how investigators believe the shooting unfolded and identified the suspects they claim were involved.

Deputies responded to Kiln Creek Park around 6 p.m. for reports of several gunshots fired from a vehicle in the area of the basketball court. No one was hurt, even though there were people on the court at the time.

People who witnessed the gunfire gave investigators a description of the vehicle, as well as one of the shooters. More than 20 spent shell casings were recovered, too.

Janique Fuller, a 19-year-old woman from Hampton, was arrested on July 21 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact. She was believed to be driving the vehicle.

Trevion Cokley, a 19-year-old man from Hampton, was arrested on Tuesday on two felonies and three misdemeanors: conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting from a vehicle, shooting across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is also looking for Dasaan Cokley-Williams, 18, whose last known addresses were in Hampton and Newport News. He will face charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting in a public place.