2 Chesapeake men plead guilty to owning guns as convicted felons

The Norfolk Police Department recovered one of the illegal guns after a high-speed chase of several juveniles.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Chesapeake men pleaded guilty to possessing firearms as convicted felons, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents show that 28-year-old Brian Ellis and 30-year-old Raymond Wyche were buying and selling firearms as convicted felons from October 2021 through January 2022.

The DOJ said Wyche was serving on supervised release from a previous federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Authorities searched Wyche's phone, which had text messages between Wyche, Ellis, and others about buying and selling various firearms.

In one text message, Ellis told Wyche that he bought a Glock pistol. Shortly thereafter, authorities searched Ellis’ home and a Glock pistol was recovered.

According to the DOJ, in another text message, Wyche was trying to sell a Glock pistol to another person. The Norfolk Police Department recovered this same gun after conducting a high-speed chase of several juveniles.

Wyche is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.