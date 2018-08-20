MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Police say one victim was killed and another was wounded when a woman opened fire inside a Missouri City, Texas food distribution business early Monday.

The female shooter was also wounded and later died at the hospital, police confirm.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in a warehouse in the 700 block of Cravens, according to the Missouri City Police Department. Police said there were at least 20 people inside of the warehouse when the shooting occurred.

One victim died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Captain Paul Poulton says the suspect also suffered a gunshot wound when she was confronted by police outside the facility for Ben E. Keith Foods.

Poulton says it’s not yet clear if the woman shot herself or if she was shot by an officer. The wound was above the chest, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The scene is considered secured, but police say as of 4 a.m. secondary searches are underway in what is described as a very large complex.

