2 found shot on Bagnall Road in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left two people hurt.
According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim on the 900 block of Bagnall Road.
That's right off East Virginia Beach Boulevard. 13News Now crews confirmed that the scene also appeared to be near a basketball court.
When police arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot.
Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.
Their names have not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.