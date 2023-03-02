2 found shot on Bagnall Road in Norfolk, police say

That's right off East Virginia Beach Boulevard. 13News Now crews confirmed that the scene also appeared to be near a basketball court.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left two people hurt.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim on the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Their names have not been released.