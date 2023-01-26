2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty to armed robberies at 7-Eleven

The robberies happened in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake and a Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week to a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Hampton Roads.

According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., and a third person robbed 7-Elevens on July 24, 2019. The three men were reportedly armed with a firearm, a knife, and a BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

During the fifth robbery, an armed customer reportedly fired his personal gun, killing one of the men and injuring Brookins.

Brookins pleaded guilty on January 24. Simons and Brookins are scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.