2 men hurt after Norfolk shooting, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on November 22, 2022.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with the department, officers got the call to respond to the 800 block of Goff Street shortly after 9 p.m.

That's in the Huntersville section of the city.

When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Their names haven't been released at this time, but they are both expected to be okay.

No suspect information has been provided.