Man, woman in custody after attempting to sneak drugs into a Suffolk jail

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are charged with trying to break into a Suffolk jail.

Authorities at Western Tidewater Regional Jail say they learned about a plan to smuggle drugs and contraband into the jail Tuesday morning.

Jail officials said they set up surveillance and they caught Amber Costello and Justin Fowler sneaking onto jail property at around 4 a.m.

Officials say the pair had power tools and possibly illegal substances.

The two are now in custody and are charged with the following: