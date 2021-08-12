2 injured in shooting in Edenton, NC

Police in Edenton, North Carolina, said the shooting happened on North Moseley Street on the afternoon of Dec. 26.

Police in Edenton, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday afternoon.

The Edenton Police Department said its officers responded to an area of North Moseley Street around 2:20 p.m.

According to the police department, a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were injured during an altercation. They both showed up at a local hospital and were treated.

Now, police are looking for information from any witnesses who may have been in the area when the shooting happened.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police department's criminal investigation division at 252-482-5144, ext. 106 or Chief Henry King at 252-482-9890.