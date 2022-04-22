2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Chesapeake

According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., the incident happened in the 3900 block of Schooner Trail just shortly after 8:30 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two juveniles and one adult male were shot in Chesapeake Friday evening.

That's near Holly Cove Drive, where 10 people were shot during a neighborhood gathering back in 2019.

Police said all three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

Police released video of the incident in the hopes of finding tips.

"Detectives have requested that the video of the shooting to be released for dissemination in the hope of gathering tips that can assist in the identification of the perpetrators of this offense," the department said.

Details are limited at this time. Police haven't disclosed what led up to the shooting.