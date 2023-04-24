2 juveniles shot in Elizabeth City, police say

According to police, reports of shots fired near the area of Speed Street and Madrin Lane came in at 6:36 p.m.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt two juveniles on Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found one of the juveniles had been shot in the arm, while the other had been shot in the leg.

Both of them were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by private cars and are expected to be okay.

Their names have not been released because they are underage.