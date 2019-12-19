DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two men from Chautauqua County are facing charges for allegedly stealing snacks from a Frito-Lay truck.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's office says it was called just after 3 am on December 14 to investigate a larceny from a delivery truck at the Frito-Lay property on Route 60 in Dunkirk.

Investigators say a worker discovered two males sitting in the cab of the truck, eating Frito-Lay snacks that they took from the back.

The two men ran off when the worker told them he was calling 911. They were found a short distance from the scene and the worker identified them as the ones found in the truck.

Benjamin Catalino, 23, of Silver Creek was charged with petit larceny and trespass. Investigators did not release the name or age of the second suspect.

Catalino was also wanted by the New York State Police for another incident. He was arraigned and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.