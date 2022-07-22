2 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Portsmouth

Both men were charged with tampering with an automobile and grand larceny.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Portsmouth.

According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., Tuesday evening, officers saw two men on the top floor of the Water Street Garage cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Police obtained warrants and arrested the two men, 49-year-old Michael Britt and 50-year-old Jeffrey Britt.

Both men were charged with tampering with an automobile and grand larceny. Jeffrey Britt faces another charge of contempt of court.

Investigators said information suggests that both men committed other larcenies in Virginia and North Carolina. Police ask if anyone recognizes the below truck, to contact police.