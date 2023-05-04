2 men arrested as Portsmouth police investigate child sexual assault

Both are members of the Civil Air Patrol and one of them worked for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men were arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department as detectives investigate a sexual assault that happened in April.

James Wentworth, a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth was charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, cruelty to children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Franklin Basham, a 46-year-old man from Norfolk, was charged with possession of child pornography.

Their arrests came after detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's special victims unit investigated a sexual assault on April 24.

Both men are members of the Civil Air Patrol and Basham was an employee of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools shared a message that was sent to parents, which said a cafeteria assistant at Independence Middle School was placed on administrative leave as a result of his arrest.

"We are not currently part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared," the message read. "VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more."