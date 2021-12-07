2 men convicted of hijacking tractor-trailer at gunpoint

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 13, 2021.
A federal prosecutor says a jury has convicted two New York City men on multiple charges after they hijacked an 18-wheeler at a Virginia truck stop.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says 30-year-old Stephen Pierre Paul and 26-year-old Wayne Ricardo Taylor were convicted of carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
The verdict was returned last week and announced on Monday.
Pierre-Paul and Taylor each face up to life in prison when they are sentenced in March.