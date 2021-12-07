2 men convicted of hijacking tractor-trailer at gunpoint

A jury has convicted Stephen Pierre Paul, 30, and Wayne Ricardo Taylor, 26 after they hijacked an 18-wheeler at a Virginia truck stop.

A federal prosecutor says a jury has convicted two New York City men on multiple charges after they hijacked an 18-wheeler at a Virginia truck stop.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says 30-year-old Stephen Pierre Paul and 26-year-old Wayne Ricardo Taylor were convicted of carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The verdict was returned last week and announced on Monday.