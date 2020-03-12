2 men found dead at training area on Fort Bragg

According to Fort Bragg officials, the deaths are being investigated by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Two men were found dead Wednesday at a training area on Fort Bragg.

Officials said the deaths are not related to official unit training.

Officials have not released any further information in order to notify the families of both men.

