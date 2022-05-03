2 men injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot in Portsmouth Tuesday night.
The Portsmouth Police Dept. said in a tweet that the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Meadowview Road. Emergency dispatch said the call came in just before 10:30 p.m.
The two injured men were taken to a hospital. Police said they are expected to survive.
Details are limited at this time. Police have not released what led up to the shooting or any suspect information yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.