2 men injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. said in a tweet that the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Meadowview Road. Emergency dispatch said the call came in just before 10:30 p.m.

The two injured men were taken to a hospital. Police said they are expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not released what led up to the shooting or any suspect information yet.