Hampton police: Shooting hospitalizes 2 men, 1 of them with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton that happened early Monday morning.

Both men were hospitalized -- and one of them had potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Their names and ages haven't been shared.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School.

Police officers think the men were shot while inside a home.

A report from police said they're not sure yet about a motive or further circumstances surrounding this shooting, but investigators are looking into that.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.