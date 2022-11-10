2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city.
The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard.
Police didn't say exactly what led up to the shooting and didn't release any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757–393–5300 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).