2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.

Andres allegedly had been using the house as a drug business for years, and Sutton joined him in early 2021.

When law enforcement teams raided the house on April 21, 2021, they found 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 3 guns, and money (apparently from the sale of drugs).

Prosecutors say Andres and Sutton had been importing the drugs from central California, and using the guns "in furtherance [of] their drug trafficking activities."

They were convicted of:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Opening a drug-involved premises

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana

Possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes

Being convicted felons in possession of firearms