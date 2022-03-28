2 people from South Carolina arrested after Eastern Shore chase with stolen car

The Virginia State Police said the vehicle chase happened along U.S. Route 13 South in Accomack County.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said two men from South Carolina were arrested Sunday after a chase on the Eastern Shore with a stolen car.

The incident started on U.S. Route 13 in Accomack County shortly after 8:45 a.m. According to VSP, a state trooper saw a 2014 Toyota Venza Crossover driving fast in the southbound lanes. The car entered the trooper's radar scope at around 74 mph and exited over 100 mph.

VSP said the trooper turned on his emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle, but it didn't yield or stop, which led to the start of the pursuit.

The car was seen exiting U.S. Route 13 South onto a gravel road leading to the entrance of a chicken farm south of Dennis Drive, which is near the town of Parksley.

The car kept driving down the gravel road into an open field where the driver crashed into the woods. The driver and passenger then left the vehicle and ran away into the woods.

K-9 units with VSP and the Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene as troopers and deputies worked to set up a perimeter around the woods. Around this time, the suspects' vehicle was found to be stolen from Norristown, Pennsylvania the day before.

As both K-9 units were able to track the suspects, a person called emergency operators to report someone trying to break into his outdoor shed, located on Country Road. The K-9s followed the scented track to that area and found the two people, who were arrested.

According to VSP, the driver, Nathaniel Singletary, 21, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving by speed 102/55MPH and reckless driving -- failure to maintain control of the vehicle.