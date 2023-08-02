2 plead guilty to attempted arson in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people pleaded guilty to attempted arson after a Virginia Beach apartment fire in May.
On Tuesday, Shelia Ann Rivera and Tamien Tishon Arrington plead guilty to attempted arson, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
The fire happened on May 23. Crews responded to Lynnhaven Landing Apartments, on Fernwood Court, and found smoke coming from the leasing office.
Crews found ash and smoldering paper inside the drop box of the door to the leasing office.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire.
Rivera and Tishon were sentenced to three years, with two years and 10 months suspended pending terms and conditions set by the court.