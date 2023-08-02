2 plead guilty to attempted arson in Virginia Beach

The fire happened on May 23. Crews found ash and smoldering paper inside the drop box of the door to the leasing office.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people pleaded guilty to attempted arson after a Virginia Beach apartment fire in May.

On Tuesday, Shelia Ann Rivera and Tamien Tishon Arrington plead guilty to attempted arson, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The fire happened on May 23. Crews responded to Lynnhaven Landing Apartments, on Fernwood Court, and found smoke coming from the leasing office.

Crews found ash and smoldering paper inside the drop box of the door to the leasing office.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire.