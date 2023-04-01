2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police say

Both of them, a man and a juvenile male, are expected to be okay. This is an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning.

Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m.

That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments off of Hampton Highway.

As officers got to the scene, they received another call that two people who had been shot had walked into a local hospital for help.

Both of them, a man and a juvenile male, are expected to be okay.

Their names and ages have not been released at this time.

An initial investigation revealed to police that the two victims were at the scene they initially responded to when they were shot.

At this time, details on a suspect and the reason for the shooting aren't known. This is an ongoing investigation.