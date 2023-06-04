2 shot on West Queen Street in Hampton, police say

One person has serious injuries, while the other is expected to recover.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were shot near the Wythe area of Hampton late Wednesday night, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division said it happened on West Queen Street, close to Grist Mill Drive and McDonald Road. Police got the call around 11:52 p.m.

When the officers got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

During the investigation on West Queen Street, dispatchers were told that someone had walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a man, is undergoing treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to the police division.

Investigators believe that the man who walked into the hospital was also shot on West Queen Street and he got to the hospital via car.

The police division said the shooting is being investigated and there's no suspect information right now.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the police division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.