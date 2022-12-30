2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay. Their names haven't been released at this time.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday.

According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man and a juvenile male on the sidewalk who had been shot.

An investigation revealed that the two victims had been walking down the street when someone drove by and fired out of a car.

At this time, there isn't yet any suspect information.