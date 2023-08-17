x
2 Suffolk police officers arrested, city spokesperson says

Both officers are under administrative leave, according to a city spokesperson.
Credit: 13News Now

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk police officers are facing charges for obtaining money under false pretenses, according to a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Senior Police Officer Marco Leslie was arrested on Monday. He faces one count of obtaining money under false pretenses. Master Police Officer James Babor was arrested on Thursday. Babor faces one count of obtaining money under false pretenses, along with one count of forging a public document and one count of computer fraud.

Both officers are under administrative leave, the spokesperson said.

