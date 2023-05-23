2 Virginia Beach men arrested in Dare County, NC on drug charges

Sterling Thomas Kessel and Richard Norman Smith II face several charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men from Virginia Beach were arrested on the Outer Banks early Monday morning on several drug charges, the Dare County Sheriff's Office said.

Sterling Thomas Kessel, 42, and Richard Norman Smith II, 41, were arrested after deputies came across a vehicle stuck in the ditch along North Carolina Highway 12 in Frisco around 2:50 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies ran the tag on the vehicle and it came back stolen out of Virginia Beach. While looking up the owner and vehicle information using the VIN number, the deputies allegedly saw drug paraphernalia "in plain view," prompting a search.

The sheriff's office said the deputies found and seized marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Kessel and Smith were charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine