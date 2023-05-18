20-year-old arrested in Oceanfront shooting unrelated to Something in the Water festival

Timothy Lane Jr. was charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the Something In the Water festival in April. Police said the shooting was not related to the music festival.

Timothy Lane Jr. was charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers patrolling on bikes in the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue heard a shot fired and found a person who had been hit by gunfire.

Medics took the person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.