20-year-old man accused of murder in Elizabeth City

Gabriel Boyd Sellers was charged with murder, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Elizabeth City Wednesday night in connection to the death of another man, police said.

The investigation began after 9:15 p.m. when police officers responded to the 100 block of Chappell Gardens Drive, right off Oak Stump Road, for a call requesting assistance.

After their arrival, the officers found David Reider Geyer, 42, dead.

After the Elizabeth City Police Department got warrants, they arrested Sellers and took him to the magistrate's office to be processed. He was later taken to the Albemarle District Jail without bond.

Sellers will appear in court Thursday morning in the Pasquotank County District Court.